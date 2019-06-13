2019 Pre-Draft Workouts: Saturday, June 15
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are conducting a pre-draft workouts. Check out who will be working out:
Saturday, June 15:
Nicolas Claxton (Georgia) – Center, 6-11, 220
An early-entry candidate ▪ Played two seasons at University of Georgia, and as a sophomore, averaged 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes (.460 FG%, .641 FT%), starting all 32 games ▪ All-SEC Second Team ▪ SEC Academic Honor Roll in both of his seasons in Athens ▪ Ranked 10th nationally in blocks per game ▪ Both parents, Charles and Nicole, attended UGA and Charles was a four-year letterwinner (1992-95) and All-SEC performer in 1993 ▪ Attended Legacy Charter School in Greenville, SC.
Sekou Doumbouya (Limoges) – Forward, 6-8, 230
Name is pronounced “say-koo doom-BOO-yah” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Played in 39 games (15 starts) this past season for Limoges in France, averaging 7.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.1 minutes (.478 FG%, .315 3FG%, .756 FT%) ▪ Previously played for Poitiers Basket 86 (France) ▪ Made his French national team debut at FIBA 2016 Europe U18 Championship in Turkey ▪ Attended the INSEP Sports Institute in Paris ▪ Born in Conakry, Guinea.
Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225
First name is pronounced “Eric” ▪ Played four seasons at Mississippi State, and as a senior last season, averaged 9.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 assists in 24.4 minutes (.473 FG%, .429 3FG%, .701 FT%), appearing in 34 contests (20 starts) ▪ Ranked second on the team in rebounds per game (6.2) last season ▪ The Owensboro, KY native attended Owensboro High School and led them to the state championship in 2015.
Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State) – Forward, 6-10, 250
Name is pronounced “Fi-On-DU Cab-Egg-Nale” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ The ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year as a redshirt sophomore this past season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 21.6 minutes (.502 FG%, .369 3FG%, .761 FT%), appearing in 37 contests ▪ All-ACC Tournament First Team ▪ Attended the Bosco Institute (IN) after graduating from Corpus Christi High School in Burlington, Ontario, Canada ▪ Nephew of Hawks and NBA legend, Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo.
*Romeo Langford (Indiana) – Guard, 6-6, 215
* NOTE: LANGFORD WON’T PARTICIPATE IN WORKOUT, BUT WILL BE MEETING WITH TEAM *
An early-entry candidate ▪ Top freshman scorer in the B1G this past season (fifth nationally among freshmen), as he averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.1 minutes (.448 FG%, .722 FT%), starting all 32 games ▪ Named Third Team All-Conference ▪ Indiana Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year at New Albany (IN) High School in his hometown.
Naz Reid (LSU) – Forward, 6-10, 250
An early-entry candidate ▪ SEC All-Freshman this past season, averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes (.468 FG%, .333 3FG%, .727 FT%), appearing in 34 games (32 starts) ▪ Led the team in rebounding and was second in scoring ▪ Attended Roselle Catholic HS (NJ) and is from Asbury Park, NJ ▪ Participated in the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Luka Samanic (Olimpija) – Forward, 6-10, 210
Last name is pronounced “SAH-mah-nitch” ▪ An early-entry candidate ▪ Played in 50 games, starting 23, this past season for Union Olimpija in Slovenia, and compiled 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes (.484 FG%, .338 3FG%, .722 FT%) ▪ Has also spent time with FC Barcelona ▪ Father, Marko, played professionally for 19 years ▪ Born in Zagreb, Croatia.
Friday, June 14:
PJ Washington (Kentucky) – Forward, 6-8, 228
Thursday, June 13:
Goga Bitadze (Mega Bemax) – Center – 6-11, 250
Jonathan Galloway (UC Irvine) – Forward – 6-10, 235
Kerwin Roach (Texas) – Guard – 6-4, 180
Rayjon Tucker (Arkansas Little Rock) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-2, 189
Wednesday, June 12:
Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) – Forward – 6-8, 210
Kevarrius Hayes (Florida) – Forward – 6-9, 227
Adam Mokoka (Mega Bemax) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Jordon Varnado (Troy) – Forward – 6-6, 230
Kenny Wooten (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 235
Tuesday, June 11:
Charlie Brown, Jr. (Saint Joseph’s) – Forward – 6-7, 199
Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State) – Forward – 6-8, 220
Keldon Johnson (Kentucky) – Guard – 6-6, 211
Nassir Little (University of North Carolina) – Forward – 6-6, 220
KZ Okpala (Stanford) – Forward – 6-9, 215
Kevin Porter Jr. (University of Southern California) – Guard – 6-6, 218
Monday, June 10:
Jordan Bone (Tennessee) – Guard – 6-3, 180
Brian Bowen (Sydney) – Forward – 6-7, 190
Dewan Hernandez (Miami) – Forward – 6-11, 235
Jordan Poole (Michigan) – Guard – 6-5, 195
Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Dean Wade (Kansas State) – Forward – 6-10, 228
Sunday, June 9:
Darius Bazley (Princeton High School) – Forward – 6-9, 200
Robert Franks (Washington State) – Forward – 6-9, 225
Matur Maker (Zlatorog Laško) – Center – 6-10, 205
William McDowell-White (Baunach) – Guard – 6-5, 185
Miye Oni (Yale) – Guard – 6-6, 210
Trayvon Reed (Texas Southern) – Center – 7-2, 240
Friday, June 7
Jalek Felton (BC Nokia) – Guard – 6-3, 190
Daulton Hommes (Point Loma) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Sagaba Konate (West Virginia) – Center – 6-8, 250
Charles Matthews (Michigan) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Nikola Miskovic (Mega Bemax) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Joshua Obiesie (s.Oliver Wurzburg) – Guard – 6-6, 190
Monday, June 3 (Day eleven)
Tyus Battle (Syracuse) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Bryce Brown (Auburn) – Guard – 6-3, 198
Bruno Fernando (Maryland) – Forward – 6-10, 240
Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) – Forward – 6-11, 233
Cody Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 200
Marcel Ponitka (Arka Gdynia - Poland) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Friday, May 31 (Day ten)
Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-8, 215
Jaylen Hands (UCLA) – Guard – 6-3, 180
Louis King (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 205
Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) – Foward – 6-10, 195
Eric Paschall (Villanova) – Forward – 6-8, 255
Grant Williams (Tennessee) – Forward – 6-7, 236
Monday, May 20 (Day nine)
Devon Dotson (Kansas) – Guard – 6-2, 185
Aric Holman (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 225
John Konchar (Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Payton Pritchard (Oregon) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Tres Tinkle (Oregon State) – Forward – 6-8, 225
Obi Toppin (Dayton) – Forward – 6-9, 220
Friday, May 10 (Day eight)
Tyler Cook (Iowa) – Forward – 6-9, 250
CJ Elleby (Washington State) – Forward – 6-6, 200
Terance Mann (Florida State) – Guard – 6-7, 215
Matt Mooney (Texas Tech) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Tanor Ngom (Ryerson) – Center – 7-2, 210
Myles Powell (Seton Hall) – Guard – 6-2, 195
Thursday, May 9 (Day seven)
Quentin Grimes (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Ahmed Hill (Virginia Tech) – Guard – 6-5, 210
Skylar Mays (LSU) – Guard – 6-4, 200
Markis McDuffie (Wichita State) – Forward – 6-8, 218
Zach Norvell Jr. (Gonzaga) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Dylan Osetkowski (Texas) – Forward – 6-9, 250
Wednesday, May 8 (Day six)
Phil Booth (Villanova) – Guard – 6-3, 194
Javin DeLaurier (Duke) – Forward – 6-10, 234
Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) – Forward – 6-10, 245
Justin Simon (St. John’s) – Guard – 6-5, 205
Max Strus (DePaul) – Guard – 6-6, 215
Lagerald Vick (Kansas) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Tuesday, May 7 (Day five)
Ronshad Allen-Shabazz (Appalachian State) – Guard – 6-5, 217
Aubrey Dawkins (Central Florida) – Guard – 6-6, 205
Mamadi Diakite (Virginia) – Forward – 6-9, 228
Trey Porter (Nevada) – Center – 6-11, 230
Marial Shayok (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-6, 198
Quinndary Weatherspoon (Mississippi State) – Guard – 6-4, 205
Monday, May 6 (Day four)
Kyle Alexander (Tennessee) – Center – 6-11, 222
Javon Bess (St. Louis) – Forward – 6-6, 220
Terence Davis (Mississippi) – Forward/Guard – 6-4, 205
Amir Hinton (Shaw) – Guard – 6-5, 190
Paul Scruggs (Xavier) – Guard – 6-3, 200
Josh Sharma (Stanford) – Center – 7-0, 230
Friday, May 3 (Day three)
Nathan Knight (William & Mary) – Forward/Center – 6-10, 247
Anthony Lamb (Vermont) – Forward – 6-6, 227
Andrew Nembhard (Florida) – Guard – 6-5, 191
Kouat Noi (TCU) – Forward – 6-7, 205
D’Marcus Simonds (Georgia State) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga) – Forward – 6-10, 220
Wednesday, May 1 (Day two)
Ky Bowman (Boston College) – Guard – 6-1, 188
Armoni Brooks (Houston) – Guard – 6-3, 195
Steven Enoch (Louisville) – Center – 6-10, 260
Caleb Martin (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 205
Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) – Guard – 6-5, 204
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State) – Center – 6-9, 270
Tuesday, April 30 (Day one)
Kyle Allman, Jr. (Cal State Fullerton) – Guard – 6-3, 175
Jordan Caroline (Nevada) – Forward – 6-7, 230
Donta Hall (Alabama) – Forward – 6-9, 230
Markell Johnson (North Carolina State) – Guard – 6-1, 175
Chris Silva (South Carolina) – Forward – 6-9, 234
Tre’Shawn Thurman (Nevada) – Forward – 6-8, 225
