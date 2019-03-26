Miles Plumlee To Undergo Procedure on Left Knee

ATLANTA - Atlanta Hawks center Miles Plumlee suffered a left knee injury during practice on March 11, as he was working his way back following a non-surgical procedure on January 7. He underwent a medical examination and MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) on March 25, which revealed a cartilage injury in his left knee. He is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on April 2. Plumlee is expected to be available for training camp.