ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 21: Miles Plumlee #18 of the Atlanta Hawks passes the ball during the game against Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Toronto Raptors on November 21, 2018 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Miles Plumlee To Undergo Procedure on Left Knee

Posted: Mar 26, 2019

ATLANTA - Atlanta Hawks center Miles Plumlee suffered a left knee injury during practice on March 11, as he was working his way back following a non-surgical procedure on January 7. He underwent a medical examination and MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) on March 25, which revealed a cartilage injury in his left knee. He is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on April 2. Plumlee is expected to be available for training camp.

Tags
Plumlee, Miles, Hawks, Miles, Plumlee, injury

Related Content

Plumlee, Miles

Hawks

NBA

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter