Atlanta’s Own K Camp Brings His TikTok Sensation “Lottery (Renegade)” To Hawks Peachtree Nnight On Saturday, Feb. 22

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have named the latest performer for their in-game concert series, multi-platinum hip-hop star K Camp. The Atlanta rapper will perform his hit song Lottery (Renegade) when the team meets Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The dance challenge inspired by Camp’s song has become a viral sensation on social media platform, TikTok and has seen millions of followers from music diva Lizzo, to sports legend Alex Rodriguez, and actress Millie Bobby Brown of Netflix’s Stranger Things, taking on the intricate choreography in their own videos.

“I’m a big Hawks fan and looking forward to getting on that court, hyping up the fans,” said K. Camp. “Atlanta is home, where it all started. I want all my fans and friends to come out for this Peachtree Night to celebrate what makes this city so dope.”

K Camp, who grew up in north Atlanta and attended Osborne High School, has amassed nearly four billion cumulative streams and four gold singles and three platinum singles -- Cut Her Off, Money Baby, and Comfortable— since emerging in 2009. He has also been nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award and named to the coveted XXL Magazine Freshman Class of 2015.

Peachtree Night games feature the Hawks wearing their 2019-20 Nike Peachtree City Edition uniforms and the accompanying custom court 11 times throughout the season at State Farm Arena. The remaining dates for the Hawks “Peachtree Nights” are:

Feb. 20 vs. Miami

Feb. 22 vs. Dallas

Mar. 31 vs. New Orleans

Apr. 7 vs. Detroit

The Hawks tip off against Dallas at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. For more information and how to get tickets, visit hawks.com/kcamp.