How to Celebrate Juneteenth in Atlanta and Beyond

Join us today as we celebrate Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the ending of slavery and appreciate the African American experience. We've compiled a list of events happening in and around Atlanta, and virtually, for you to celebrate and uplift African Americans today.

Atlanta Events

March on Atlanta: OneRace Movement is a religious organization "calling for a clear biblical response of righteousness and justice from the Church of our city." Attendees will gather at Centennial Olympic Park (gates open at 8:30 am) and then march to the Capitol at 11 am.

Juneteenth Voter Registration Concert & Rally: The People's Uprising, "a movement towards justice" is hosting a rally and concert at Murphy Park in celebration of Juneteenth at 5 pm.

Juneteenth Justice Rally & Memorial: The NAACP's Cobb County branch is hosting a rally at its headquarters starting at 4 pm and then marching to the Marietta Square for a festival with entertainment, food, and more for attendees to enjoy.

The Juneteenth Takeover: Power Haus Creative is organizing an outdoor gallery exhibition featuring 19 Atlanta artists to "celebrate the many contributions of Black artists to the Atlanta community." The exhibition is from 11 am to 9 pm at FlatIron City in downtown Atlanta.

Virtual Events

Juneteenth Virtual Celebration with Sandy Springs Slave Museum: From 7 pm to 9 pm EST The Sandy Springs Slave Museum is hosting a virtual event to celebrate Juneteenth with the help of special guests, historians, educators and performances.

Atlanta History Center: The Atlanta History Center invites you to "explore the past through some of our favorite stories, songs, & resources" that they've provided online to celebrate Juneteenth this year.

NAACP Dekalb Juneteenth Celebration: Join the NAACP's Dekalb branch for its Fourth Annual Juneteenth Celebration "with a celebration of History, Culture, Music, Spoken Word, and Fashion" from 10 am to 3 pm.

Axis Replay Juneteenth Celebration: Join Atlanta's own, Jeezy, and other personalities for a virtual event to celebrate Juneteenth starting at 7 pm EST.

Unexpected Atlanta Juneteenth Virtual Tour & BBQ: Unexpected Atlanta is offering a virtual tour "to learn about the history of Juneteenth, Emancipation Day, and stories of what Atlanta and other important African American communities were like post-Emancipation" beginning at 7:30 pm EST.

Juneteenth Music Festival: Join DJ Jazzy Jeff for "the world's first virtual global freedom festival" for a 90s-centered setlist at 9 pm EST.

