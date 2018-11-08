Hawks Will Celebrate 50 Years With Game As They Debut Nike City Edition Uniforms & First-ever Commemorative Court On Friday, Nov. 9

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has begun its season-long recognition of 50 years in the city it has called home since 1968. On Friday, Nov. 9 the team will debut their new Nike City Edition uniform, a black-and-gold apparel combination that was uniquely designed to honor the team’s first half century in Atlanta. Also making its inaugural appearance will be the Hawks’ first-ever commemorative court, a 50th Anniversary black-and-gold floor, at the team’s game vs. Detroit presented by Budweiser.

Additionally that night, the first 10,000 fans will receive a free, co-branded rally towel courtesy of Budweiser that shows off the black-and-gold floor. At halftime, Atlanta native and VH1’s Love & Hip Hop star rapper Lil Scrappy will perform his iconic city anthem “Forever I Love Atlanta”.

Expanded community programming, fan voting on the greatest Hawks players, throwback uniforms and more are all planned as of part of the team’s recognition of the golden milestone. For more information on the full Hawks 50 year-long celebration, visit hawks.com/hawks50.

To get tickets for the Hawks “Celebrating 50 Years” game vs. Detroit on Friday, Nov. 9, visit Hawks.com/tickets.