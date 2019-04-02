Hawks Talon GC Unveil Home Court And Virtual Uniforms

ATLANTA – Hawks Talon GC unveiled the team’s virtual uniforms as well its home court design for the team’s first season playing in the NBA 2K League. The home court and virtual uniforms will make their in-game debut on Thursday, April 4 during THE TIPOFF powered by AT&T, the first tournament of the 2019 NBA 2K League season.

htgc_2019_avatar_uniform.jpg

Credit: Atlanta Hawks

The team’s Association Edition uniform is white with red and yellow accents while the player’s number and gamer tag appear on the back in red. The team’s Icon Edition uniform is red with yellow and black accents, while the player’s number and gamer tag are on the back in yellow.

The NBA 2K League logo can be seen on the uniforms in two places: the first, on the back of the jersey centered above the gamer tag and the second, on the front right of the shorts. Lastly, both the Association Edition and Icon Edition uniform shorts feature Hawks Talon GC partial logo and wordmark down the side of the shorts.

htgc_2019_courtdesign.jpg

Credit: Atlanta Hawks

The team’s home court is framed by a red perimeter and features the Hawks Talon primary icon at center court. The paint is filled by a yellow partial logo repeated multiple times and is surrounded by a classic white outline. The three-point line, center-court line and free-throw line are also white.

The Hawks Talon GC wordmark, painted in white, is featured on both baselines. In addition, the NBA 2K League logo is centered on the east sideline, while the League wordmark, painted yellow, is centered on the west sideline.

Hawks Talon is slated to play in two back-to-back games, the first against Pacers Gaming (6:00 p.m. ET) and the second versus Warriors Gaming Squad (7:00 p.m. ET), on Thursday, April 4. These games will be livestreamed on the league’s Twitch channel.

To stay up to date on Hawks Talon Gaming Club, visit HawksTalonGC.gg and follow the team’s social channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.