Hawks Star John Collins and Rooms To Go Provide Unforgettable Experience for Deserving Local Veteran

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Rooms To Go worked with Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO) to provide an unforgettable experience for local military veteran Chennel Goston and her son Kai. Last week, the family was joined by Hawks star John Collins, who accompanied the family for a day-long shopping trip where the family picked out furniture for their new home.

During the Hawks game on Thursday evening, the family was recognized during the first quarter with a video that celebrated her accomplishments and recapped the shopping experience at Rooms To Go. In addition, Collins today announced that he will provide an additional $10,000 gift to support VEO efforts and assist with other veteran families.

“It was an honor joining Ms. Goston and her son Kai on their shopping trip at Rooms To Go,” Collins, the son of two veterans who served the United States Armed Forces for more than 42 years combined, said. “Knowing the sacrifice that our veterans make on a daily basis, it has been important for me to continue to give back to the people who do so much for our country and let Ms. Goston know her service didn’t go unnoticed.”

Rooms To Go, a long-time partner of the Hawks, donated furniture for an entire home makeover including a fully furnished living room, master bedroom and kid’s bedroom.

“Rooms To Go is honored to be a part of this donation,” said Jerry Carbone, Director of Sports Marketing for Rooms To Go. “Through our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and the VEO, we had the opportunity to help Chennel start her new life here in Atlanta. Shopping for the furniture with John Collins was great fun and seeing all the new furniture in Chennel’s home was an emotional moment for everyone, especially her son Kai, who is delighted with his new bunkbed and Hawks-themed room.”

Ms. Goston served in the United States Army from 2007-13 when she was honorably discharged. Originally from S.C., she decided to move to Ga. in search of more career prospects and the opportunity to provide a better life for herself and her son. In Jan. 2022, after months of living in a hotel, VEO assisted Ms. Goston with obtaining permanent housing which allowed her to be reunited with her five-year-old son.

“We can’t ever say thank the Atlanta Hawks, Rooms To Go and VEO enough as this whole experience has been a wonderful blessing and so positively life-changing,” said Goston. “There’s no greater feeling than having a beautiful, comfortable home to welcome my son to. It feels so good to truly have all of your support and compassion during our journey and transition. Thank you all so much.”

VEO’s mission is to connect veterans to vital resources that will assist in rebuilding their holistic well-being and empower them to make positive changes in their life.

John Collins was honored in May 2021 as the inaugural winner of the 2020-21 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the team's roster who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media. In November 2021, Collins launched a season-long Salute to Service by providing tickets to 800 veterans in the Atlanta area in the new ‘Baptist Battalion’ section. As part of the Hawks’ annual Season of Giving initiatives, Collins joined military service members at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

To learn more about the Hawks’ work in the community, visit Hawks.com/community.