Hawks Star Cam Reddish Awarded Jason Collier Memorial Trophy

ATLANTA – Today it was announced that Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Cam Reddish has been awarded the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for the 2020-21 season. Reddish is the 14th player to receive the award, earned annually by the Hawks player who most closely exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Atlanta center who passed away in 2005.

“It is my responsibility to support the communities that have played, and continue to play, such a huge part in my life. After my rookie season, I truly understood the powerful platform I have as a professional athlete and how much of an impact that I can make,” said Reddish. “It is an honor to receive this award, but I know this is just the start. I’m looking forward to helping others and creating change for years to come.”

During the 2020-2021 season, Reddish partnered with Georgia Voting Works to support early voting and get Georgia voters to the polls. Knowing that he has an impact both on and off the court, Reddish took a moment to record a PSA to remind residents of the importance of using their voices by voting. Over the holidays, he partnered with Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to sponsor a pop-up grocery store for residents in Southwest Atlanta, specifically benefiting students within the Atlanta Public School System.

Reddish is currently the Snack Pack Program ambassador. This initiative is a partnership between the Hawks and State Farm, designed to help fill the food insecurity gap by ensuring that children have access to food and snacks that are either already prepared or easy to make. Reddish, whose mother is an educator, is passionate about education and knows that children need to have the proper nourishment to truly be successful while learning. Initially this program would only serve students throughout the school year, but recently the Hawks and State Farm expanded their efforts to continue throughout the summer as well.

During this season, Reddish also participated in a live Hawks at Home event where he shared life experiences and gave advice to young athletes during a conversation with Hawks TV play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun. He has also worked alongside coaches during a previous Coaches Clinic, sharing insight and his basketball journey with high school coaches from metro Atlanta.

“On behalf of myself, Ella, and my family we would love to congratulate Cam Reddish, the recipient of this years’ Jason Collier Community Service Award,” said Katie Collier, wife of the late Jason Collier. “We are so very proud of him and thank him for all of the time and dedication that he has given to our Atlanta community. Thank you to the Atlanta Hawks for continuing to honor our family by recognizing a player for this award each season, go Hawks!”

Reddish has also been focused on being an active part of his community back home in Norristown, PA., where he recently sponsored a food drive and then hosted a food giveaway in partnership with Feed the Needy, along with ShopRite. This program provided more than 20,000 meals for residents of the city. His family’s company, Impoweredd, created to help student athletes and their families be successful throughout their high school and college careers, partnered with the Vision Hospitality Group and the Atlanta Mission to honor volunteers that have gone above and beyond the call to help those in need during the pandemic. The honorees received a fun-filled staycation in Atlanta.

The Reddish Family Foundation continues to support multiple student athletes in their endeavors to better their craft. They have since sponsored six players to attend the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Elite Camp that is hosted by the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL).

Past recipients of the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy include: Josh Childress (2005-06 and 2006-07), Marvin Williams (2007-08 and 2010-11), Al Horford (2008-09), Josh Smith (2009-10), Zaza Pachulia (2011-12), Devin Harris (2012-13), Kyle Korver (2013-14), DeMarre Carroll (2014-15), Mike Muscala (2015-16), Paul Millsap (2016-17), Malcolm Delaney (2017-18), Kent Bazemore (2018-19), and John Collins (2019-2020).

