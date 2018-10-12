Hawks To Sport First-Of-Its-Kind Continuous Centerhung Videoboard At New State Farm Arena

ATLANTA -– Renovating everything from the roofline to the baseline, the $192.5 million transformation of State Farm Arena is announcing plans to greatly enhance sightlines this season. The next-generation arena will unveil the first continuous 360-degree video screen in the NBA and be the first arena bowl outfitted with HD-quality, 6mm LED video display technology, allowing for the best fan-viewing experience in any NBA venue. Upgrades also include four massive corner video boards, plus upper and lower fascia displays, bringing the total square feet of video throughout State Farm Arena to an impressive 12,000 square feet, 10 times more LED video than the prior arena configuration.

The new Hawks centerhung main videoboard adds up to a massive 4,477 square feet of active video display, making it one of the three largest in an NBA venue. The 360-degree screen wraps 161.34-feet around and measures 27.75-feet high. The centerhung boasts almost 4,000 square feet more LED video than the previous centerhung, which was comprised of 12 individual displays for a total of just 960 square feet of video.

Fans seated near the court will experience replays of the live action with two additional LED video displays mounted inside of the centerhung structure, each measuring 20-feet wide by 9-feet high, for an additional 360 square feet of active video viewing area.

“Fans will be immersed by stunning video displays no matter where they are seated in the bowl,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club & State Farm Arena. “The high-definition video will enhance the in-game experience for Hawks fans and make every fan feel like they are sitting in the first row with amazing views and clarity.”

State Farm Arena will open the basketball season with an impressive array of more than 20 LED video displays, prominently featuring 12,047 square feet of LED video, and more than 30.42 million individual LED pixels, all manufactured and installed by Prismview, subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

“We are thrilled to be a partner to the Hawks on this major renovation of such an iconic venue in Atlanta,” said Don Szczepaniak, President and CEO of Prismview, A Samsung Electronics Company. “From the distinctive design of the centerhung with the added video displays conspicuously placed on the inside beneath the massive structure, to the vast amount of LED signage installed throughout the venue, it’s promised to impress.”

The new Players Club, located on the east side of the arena behind the team benches, will be the first premium club in the NBA with fine pitch LED video displays in 2.5mm pixel pitch. With a video display screen measuring nearly 9 feet tall and 32 feet wide, the space offers the energy of a sports bar with the exclusive experience of up-close views into the player tunnel and the postgame press conference area.

Prismview product, specifically designed to amplify the fan experience, will be integrated throughout the downtown Atlanta arena. In addition to the main centerhung LED video displays, the technology upgrades include: