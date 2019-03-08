Hawks Sign Tyler Zeller To 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed center Tyler Zeller to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.

A six-year NBA veteran, Zeller has appeared in 406 career regular season contests (165 starts), averaging 7.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.6 minutes (.508 FG%, .764 FT%) with Cleveland, Boston, Brooklyn and Milwaukee. He has participated in 25 postseason contests (seven starts) and has averaged 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes (.527 FG%, .739 FT%).

Selected by Dallas with the 17th overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft, Zeller’s rights were traded to Cleveland on draft night, where he earned NBA All-Rookie second team honors in 2013.

Zeller played collegiately at North Carolina, where he capped his four-year career as ACC Player of the Year as well as a consensus second team All-American. He grew up in Washington, Indiana and was the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2008. Zeller’s brother, Cody, plays for the Charlotte Hornets, while his brother, Luke, played for the Phoenix Suns in 2012-13.

He will wear No. 45.