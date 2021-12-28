Hawks Sign Justin Tillman to 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of forward Justin Tillman to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Tillman joins the Hawks from the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s NBA G League affiliate, where he has appeared in 14 games (nine starts), tallying 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per contest (.590 FG%, .619 FT%). At the NBA G League Showcase, Tillman recorded back-to-back double-doubles, averaging 24.0 points and 16.0 rebounds in 26.5 minutes (.700 FG%, .600 FT%).

The 6-8 forward saw action in eight games (two starts) for the Memphis Hustle during the 2018-19 season. In total, he has appeared in 22 career NBA G League contests (11 starts), averaging 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in 20.6 minutes (.551 FG%).

After going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Tillman suited up for the Miami Heat during the 2018 NBA Summer League and then with the Phoenix Suns in 2019 (Summer League), appearing in three contests over those two summers.

Tillman has played in 62 international games over the course of three seasons, playing for Wonju Dongbu Promy (South Korea; 2018-19), Hapoel Galil Gilboa (Israel; 2019-20), Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel; 2020-21), Banco di Sardegna Sassari (Italy; 2020-21) and Bursaspor (Turkey; 2020-21).

The Detroit, Mich. native enjoyed a four-year playing career at VCU, appearing in 137 games (61 starts), registering 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 21.0 minutes (.573 FG%, .318 3FG%, .610 FT%). He was named to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team, All-Defensive Team and All-Championship Team as a senior, after averaging career highs of 18.9 points and 9.9 rebounds in 30.6 minutes (.557 FG%, .329 3FG%, .654 FT%).

Tillman will wear No. 36.