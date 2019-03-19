Hawks Sign Deyonta Davis to 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward Deyonta Davis to a 10-day contract, it was announced Tuesday.

Davis has started 43 games this season with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League and has averaged 9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks (.591 FG%, .833 FT%).

In two NBA seasons (2016-18), both with Memphis, he participated in 98 regular season games (six starts), averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.1 minutes (.593 FG%, .640 FT%). He also appeared in three playoff contests in 2016-17.

Taken 31st overall (first pick of the second round) by Boston in the 2016 NBA Draft, Davis’ draft rights were acquired by Memphis on draft night, along with the rights to Rade Zagorac, in exchange for a future first-round pick.

Davis (6-11, 237) averaged 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 18.6 minutes (.598 FG%) in 35 games (16 starts) in his only season at Michigan State University.

He is a native of Muskegon, MI (Muskegon HS). Davis will wear No. 4.