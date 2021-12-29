Hawks Sign Chris Clemons and Cameron Oliver to 10-Day Contracts

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signings of Chris Clemons and Cameron Oliver to 10-day contracts. Clemons will wear No. 39, while Oliver will wear No. 49. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Clemons most recently suited up for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s NBA G League affiliate, appearing in 14 games (three starts) notching 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes (.439 FG%, .426 3FG%, 1.000 FT%). He has scored 10-or-more points in 11 of his 14 outings this season, including 20-or-more points six times.

The 5-9 guard, who appeared in 14 games (12 starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers during the 2019-20 season, has seen action in 28 total NBA G League games (15 starts) over two seasons, averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.8 minutes (.413 FG%, .362 3FG%, .890 FT%).

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Clemons signed with the Houston Rockets, appearing in 33 regular season games, averaging 4.9 points in 8.8 minutes during the 2019-20 season (.401 FG%, .346 3FG%, .909 FT%). He scored a career-high 19 points on 7-11 shooting from the floor, including a 5-9 clip from the three-point line in 28 minutes of action on Nov. 16, 2019 (.636 FG%, .556 3FG%).

The Campbell University product saw action in 130 games (125 starts) over his four years suiting up for the Camels, averaging 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.1 minutes (.444 FG%, .363 3FG%, .852 FG%). Clemons finished his collegiate career third on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list (3,225 points) and as one of only 10 players in NCAA Division I history to reach 3,000 career points.

Oliver comes to the Hawks from the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League where he has seen action in 14 games (six starts), tallying 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks in 27.8 minutes (.564 FG%, .318 3FG%, .583 FT%). He spent the 2021-22 preseason with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in five games averaging 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 7.9 minutes.

The Oakland, Calif. native signed with the Houston Rockets on May 10, 2021, seeing action in four regular season games, recording 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block in 21.8 minutes (.576 FG%, .303 3FG%). He recorded a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double on May 16, 2021, against the Hawks.

Undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Oliver has three years of NBA G League experience, having played for the Wisconsin Herd (2017-18), Delaware Blue Coats (2017-19) and South Bay Lakers (2021-22). The 6-8 forward has appeared in 79 NBA G League contests (32 starts) owning career averages of 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game (.541 FG%, .315 3FG%, .668 FT%).

Internationally, Oliver has seen action in 67 games, starting in all but one contest over the span of two seasons. He has played for Cairns (Australia; 2019-20, 2020-21) and Ironi Nes Ziona (Israel; 2019-20).

Oliver played collegiately at Nevada for two seasons (2015-17), appearing in 73 games (66 starts) averaging 14.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.6 blocks in 30.6 minutes (.485 FG%, .369 3FG%, .678 FT%). He was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and became the ninth player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau in his first two years at Nevada.