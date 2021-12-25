Hawks Sign Cat Barber and Malik Ellison to 10-day Contracts

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of guards Anthony “Cat” Barber and Malik Ellison to 10-day contracts. Barber will wear No. 5, while Ellison will wear No. 28. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Barber has appeared in 14 games (three starts) with the College Park Skyhawks this season, Atlanta’s NBA G League affiliate, averaging 13.1 points, a team-high 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game (.445 FG%, .367 3FG%, .759 FT%). The 6-1 point guard was recently named to the NBA G League All-Showcase Team after tallying 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists in the team’s two wins at the annual event (.531 FG%, .500 3FG%, .875 FT%). He recorded his first career triple-double in a 141-89 win over the Texas Legends on Dec. 22, registering 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 31 minutes.

Barber, who owns five years of NBA G League experience, has played for the Skyhawks (2019-20, 2021-22), Erie BayHawks (2018-19), Greensboro Swarm (2016-19) and Delaware Blue Coats (2016-17). He has appeared in 163 NBA G League contests (87 starts) averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 30.0 minutes over his career (.446 FG%, .303 3FG%, .723 FT%).

In addition to his five years in the NBA G League, Barber brings three years of international experience to Atlanta, having played for four teams during those three seasons: Ironi Nahariya (Israel; 2017-18, 2018-19), Enel Brindisi (Italy; 2017-18), Guelph Nighthawks (Canada; 2020-21) and Mitteldeutscher BC (Germany; 2020-21).

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Barber signed a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 31, 2016. He saw action in two preseason contests with the Sixers before being waived on Oct. 24, 2016. Barber played with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2016 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and with the Dallas Mavericks in 2017 in Orlando.

The North Carolina State product appeared in 104 games (84 starts) over his three-year collegiate career, averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 31.3 minutes (.428 FG%, .347 3FG%, .793 FT%). The 173-pound guard ranks 17th in NC State history in career points (1,507) and eighth in total assists (403).

Ellison, the son of Savannah native and former No. 1 overall pick Pervis Ellison, has appeared in 14 games (eight starts) as a rookie this season for the College Park Skyhawks, registering 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game (.505 FG%, .423 3FG%, .640 FT%).

The 6-6 guard played collegiately at St. John’s (2015-17), Pittsburgh (2018-19) and Hartford (2019-20). As a senior at Hartford, Ellison appeared in 23 games (all starts) and averaged 18.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 34.8 minutes, garnering America East First Team honors (.514 FG%, .630 FT%). Throughout his collegiate career, he saw action in 112 contests (74 starts), notching 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.8 minutes (.455 FG%, .304 3FG%, .612 FT%).