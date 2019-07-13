Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers On Jaylen Adams

ATLANTA- The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on guard Jaylen Adams, it was announced today.

Adams appeared in 34 games (one start) last season with the Hawks, averaging 3.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 12.6 minutes. In 20 starts with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League last season, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 31.7 minutes.

He was originally signed to a two-way contract by the Hawks on July 1, 2018 and to a multi-year contract on February 20, 2019.