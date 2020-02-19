Hawks Issue Reminder To Fans To Only Buy Tickets From Hawks.com or Ticketmaster

ATLANTA – With the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend concluded, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena have issued a reminder to fans to purchase single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2019-20 season only from verified marketplaces including Hawks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app. So far this season, the Hawks have seen a significant increase in the attempted use of counterfeit tickets.

The Hawks.com and Ticketmaster are the only site that can guarantee that the game ticket a fan buys is the ticket that gets them in. Through Ticketmaster.com and the TM app, even tickets transferred or resold are 100 percent verified tickets issued in a fan’s name, ensuring the legitimacy of the ticket.

The Hawks return to the award-winning State Farm Arena after NBA All-Star Weekend with five home games to close out the month of February. The team faces Miami on Thursday, Feb. 20, Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 22 presented by adidas, Orlando on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Brooklyn on Friday, Feb. 28 presented by Emory Healthcare and closes out with HBCU Night presented by Chase with a game against Portland on Saturday, Feb. 29. Fans who want to attend Hawks games at State Farm Arena are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team by visiting Hawks.com, calling 866.715.1500 or at the State Farm Arena Box Office located underneath the venue’s iconic Atlanta letters. The best way is to purchase online as it allows you to enter the venue using the Hawks mobile app (here).

2020-21 Hawks Memberships are currently on sale for fans interested in purchasing tickets for the entire season which also includes access to events like Meet the Team, among many other exclusive benefits. Certain locations provide access to exclusive premium areas with chef-inspired complimentary food and beverage. Those interested in learning more about securing a Hawks Membership should visit Hawks.com/Membership or call or text 866.715.1500.