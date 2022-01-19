Hawks Recognize Kevin Rathbun with 'Forever 404 Honors Presented By Sharecare'

ATLANTA – Prior to the Hawks MLK Day game presented by Chase, the Hawks announced Kevin Rathbun, a proprietor and executive chef known for Rathbun’s, Krog Bar, KR Steakbar and more in Atlanta, as the seventh recipient of the ‘Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare.’ Throughout this season, the Hawks, who are playing in 12 ‘Forever 404’ nights, and Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner, are recognizing 12 local community members who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community. On these ‘Forever 404’ nights, the Hawks will wear their 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition uniforms and play on the corresponding court at State Farm Arena.

Kevin Rathbun is a big presence on Atlanta’s culinary scene. After years of building blockbuster restaurants for other entrepreneurs, he decided to make his long-time dream come true by opening his first namesake restaurant, Rathbun’s, in 2004. Since then, Rathbun’s was named to Esquire’s “Best New Restaurants in America” list, and Kevin opened Krog Bar and Kevin Rathbun Steak on the Atlanta Beltline as well as KR Steakbar in Buckhead. In recognition of his work in Atlanta, Kevin has appeared on dozens of television programs including “The Today Show,” “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” and “Good Morning America.” The executive chef also competed against Bobby Flay on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America,” besting the celebrity chef in ‘Battle Elk’ in front of a national audience. In addition, he competed and won on Food Network’s “Chopped.”

“I’m humbled by the Hawks and Sharecare for honoring me with the Forever 404 Honors!,” said Rathbun. “My passion for feeding the less fortunate has and will continue to be a major focus in my life! Project Open Hand continues to move forward in helping feed the hungry, I would like the donation to be given to this very special organization on my behalf!”

Kevin Rathbun is an active leader in the Atlanta community and beyond by serving on boards, at events and through donations to organizations both local and national, including Taste of the NFL’s Kick Hunger Challenge, No Kid Hungry, Open Hand Atlanta, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, American Cancer Society, The High Museum of Art, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Les Dames d’Escoffier, March of Dimes, Giving Kitchen and many more.

To honor Kevin Rathbun’s continued impact in the Atlanta community, Sharecare will donate $1,000 to Project Open Hand. In addition to receiving a donation to their organization of choice, each ‘Forever 404’ honoree also will receive four tickets to a Hawks game and a custom-framed Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

In 2017, the Hawks and Sharecare began a multiyear partnership, united by a shared vision for improving health and well-being across Georgia communities. Known as the Sharecare Movement, the collaboration between the Hawks and Sharecare continues to rally people and organizations statewide around community well-being, including social and philanthropic efforts to advance it for all in Georgia.

