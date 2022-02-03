Hawks, Prostate Cancer Foundation and Emory Healthcare Team Up for Fourth Annual ‘Black History Month Assist Challenge’

Fans Can Learn More about Prostate Cancer and Find Other Resources at Hawks.com/PCF

ATLANTA – In recognition of Black History Month, the Atlanta Hawks have teamed up with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Emory Healthcare to launch its fourth annual Black History Month Assist Challenge, in which the Hawks Foundation will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) for every assist registered by the Hawks in February. The challenge also aims to raise awareness of prostate cancer inequities in Black men. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, and Black men are about 75 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than non-Hispanic white men. The Black History Month Assist Challenge will begin for the Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. with the team’s home game against Phoenix at the award-winning State Farm Arena.

“We look forward to continuing this impactful and important campaign with PCF this season,” said Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee. “Alongside PCF and Emory Healthcare, we are looking forward to increasing awareness as well as providing additional support in order to battle this disease that affects so many men, especially Black men.”

Launched in 2019, the Hawks have helped PCF raise more than $503,000 through the annual Black History Month Assist Challenge to support lifesaving research through the Prostate Cancer Foundation in addition to generating millions of impressions through various forms of media to inform men of resources for prostate cancer screening, risk reduction, and treatment, including local resources at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

As part of last year’s challenge, the Hawks were joined by Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns for their own respective campaigns.

“We are honored that the Hawks have once again joined our efforts to raise awareness and funds for lifesaving prostate cancer research,” said PCF President and CEO Charles J. Ryan, MD. “During Black History Month, PCF and the Hawks are shining a spotlight on the importance of understanding your risk for prostate cancer and knowing your numbers, especially Black men who are disproportionately affected by the disease.”

At Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Emory Healthcare clinicians provide comprehensive care through an extensive network of facilities across the metro area, including medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging and other services. Winship launched the first-of-its-kind multi-pronged program to educate and bring awareness to the disease, which affects more than four million men in the United States.

“Winship Cancer Institute and Emory Healthcare are proud to join the Hawks and PCF in educating the community about prostate cancer, addressing disparities in Black men, and raising money to support vital cancer research,” said Winship Executive Director Suresh S. Ramalingam, MD. “Research, care, and education are at the core of Winship’s mission to discover cures for cancer and inspire hope; collaborating on this challenge helps us deliver on that mission.”

Learn more about the Black History Month Assist Challenge and find additional resources provided by Winship Cancer Institute by visiting Hawks.com/PCF.