Hawks Pick Up Contract Options On Bembry, Collins and Prince

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has exercised the fourth-year (2019-20) options on the contracts of DeAndre’ Bembry and Taurean Prince, along with the third-year (2019-20) option on the contact of John Collins, it was announced today.

Bembry, the 21st overall pick by the Hawks in the 2016 NBA Draft, has averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.9 minutes, appearing in 64 games (four starts) in his first two seasons (.442 FG%). Last season, in 26 games (three starts), he put up 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.5 minutes (.414 FG%, .367 3FG%).

Prince, acquired by the Hawks from the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade on July 7, 2016, was originally the 12th overall pick by Utah in the 2016 NBA Draft. In his first two seasons, he’s appeared in 141 games (92 starts), averaging 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.4 minutes (.420 FG%, .374 3FG%, .825 FT%). In starting all 82 games last season, he compiled 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes (.426 FG%, .385 3FG%, .844 FT% - 30th in the NBA). He was selected for the 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend.

The 19th overall pick by the Hawks in the 2017 NBA Draft, Collins was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team last season as he averaged 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 24.1 minutes (.576 FG%, .340 3FG%, .715 FT%) in 74 games (26 starts). He ranked seventh in the NBA in FG%, 10th in Eff. FG% (.591), t25th in bpg and 33rd in rpg, leading all rookies in offensive rebounds (176). He was also selected for the 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend.