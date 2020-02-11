Hawks No. 1 In Overall Game Experience Among Season Ticket Members Surveyed

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena sit atop the league’s recent survey results measuring season-ticket member satisfaction across several critical fan experience categories. With league-wide participation and thousands of members surveyed, the Hawks finished for the second year in a row with the top ranking in overall in-game experience, a broad category made up of the following areas where the team rated highly: arena ushers, in-game entertainment, in-arena technology, in-arena retail, in-arena food experience and more. Eighty-one percent of Hawks season-ticket members classified the in-game experience as either “extremely satisfied” or “outstanding”.

“We are extremely pleased to receive this response from our members. We pride ourselves on creating memorable experiences for our fans every time they enter State Farm Arena and these results are validation that we are on the right track,” said Steve Koonin, Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena.

The Hawks also secured top-5 rankings in overall satisfaction and Net Promoter Score. The Net Promoter Score measures how likely an individual is to recommend season tickets to a friend or colleague.

“Nothing makes us happier than seeing our fans enjoy themselves at our building. Creating an environment unique to Atlanta that embraces the culture of the city and our fans was the motivation behind the transformation of State Farm Arena and we are thrilled our members enjoy and appreciate it,” said Brett Stefansson, EVP and General Manager of State Farm Arena.

2020-21 Hawks Memberships are currently on sale for fans interested in purchasing tickets for the entire season which also includes access to events like Meet the Team, among many other exclusive benefits. Certain locations provide access to exclusive premium areas with chef-inspired complimentary food and beverage. Those interested in learning more about securing a Hawks Membership should visit Hawks.com/Membership or call or text 866.715.1500.