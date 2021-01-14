Hawks Injury Update: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn

Further analysis on guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee on Jan. 9) has confirmed no associated injury to knee ligaments. He has begun early stage rehabilitation. A timetable for his recovery has not been determined. An update will be provided when he enters the next phase of his rehabilitation.

Guard Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery on Dec. 29) had his walking boot removed today, and he has progressed into weight-bearing rehabilitation and modified form shooting. He will be reviewed in two weeks and an update will be provided.