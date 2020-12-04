ATLANTA HAWKS TO HOST DETROIT PISTONS IN 2020-21 HOME OPENER AT STATE FARM ARENA ON MONDAY, DEC. 28

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks begin the 2020-21 home season on Monday, Dec. 28 at State Farm Arena against the Detroit Pistons on Opening Night Presented by State Farm, the National Basketball Association announced today as the first half of the schedule was released. Atlanta opens on the road at Chicago on Dec. 23 before traveling to Memphis on Dec. 26 prior to the home opener.

Atlanta’s roster has been reshaped over the last month, as the club has supplemented its youthful core of Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and young veteran Clint Capela with significant free agent acquisitions Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn and Solomon Hill. In last month’s NBA Draft, Atlanta selected Onyeka Okongwu from USC sixth overall.

Some of the notable stretches in the Hawks’ first 37 games include consecutive road games at Brooklyn Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, a West Coast trip in mid-January (Phoenix Jan. 13, Utah Jan. 15 and Portland Jan. 16), four consecutive home games at the start of February vs. LA Lakers (Feb. 1), Dallas (Feb. 3), Utah (Feb. 4) and Toronto (Feb. 6), a second matchup at Dallas on ESPN (Feb. 10) and consecutive road games at Boston (Feb. 17 and Feb. 19).

One of the marquee days of the NBA season is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18 when Atlanta will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 2:30 pm on NBA TV, as the Hawks will wear their new MLK Nike City Edition uniforms and display the MLK City Edition Court for the first time in-game action.

Today’s schedule announcement features 17 games at State Farm Arena and 20 contests on the road. After four games in December (three road and one home), Atlanta has 16 games in January (eight home and eight road), 15 contests in February (eight home, seven road) and two road games in March to wrap up the first half.

The Hawks play seven sets of back-to-backs in the first 37 contests, including three home/home, two road/home and two road/road sets. Atlanta has four nationally-televised games in the first half.

All regionally available games will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports GO anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hawks LIVE. All games will also air on the Hawks’ radio flagship 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with “Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti.

