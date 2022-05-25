Hawks Guard Trae Young Named to KIA All-NBA Third Team

ATLANTA – Atlanta Hawks fourth-year guard Trae Young has been named to the Kia All-NBA Third Team, the NBA announced today. Young is the first Hawks player to be named to an All-NBA team since 2010-11 (Al Horford, Third Team). Voted upon by members of the media, Young is joined on the Kia All-NBA Third Team by Chris Paul, LeBron James, Pascal Siakam and Karl-Anthony Towns.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Young led the NBA in total points (2,155) and total assists (737), joining Nate “Tiny” Archibald as the only player in NBA history to lead both categories in the same season (1972-73). He averaged a career-high in assists per game (9.7), while shooting career bests in field goal percentage (.460), three-point field goal percentage (.382) and free throw percentage (.904), pouring in 28.4 points per game (second-highest clip of his career). His 9.7 assists per game ranked third in the NBA this past season, while his 28.4 points per game and .904 free throw percentage both ranked fourth.

The 6’1 guard is the first player in franchise history to register over 2,100 points and 700 assists in the same season and is one of only six players to do so in NBA history, joining LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Nate “Tiny” Archibald (twice) and Oscar Robertson (six times). Young had the fewest total turnovers (303) among all players who tallied at least 2,100 points and 700 assists in a single season since at least the 1977-78 campaign (when individual turnovers were first tracked), per Elias Sports.

He became the fourth player in franchise history to net over 2,100 points in a single season and the third player to dish out at least 700 helpers. Young set the Hawks single season record for most three-pointers, connecting on 233 from deep, breaking Mookie Blaylock’s record of 231 set during the 1995-96 campaign. Young averaged 3.1 made triples per game, the sixth-most in the NBA this past season.

The NBA’s leader in total points and assists recorded a league-leading 42 point/assist double-doubles during the 2021-22 regular season, tied with Mookie Blaylock (1993-94) for the most such double-doubles in a single season in franchise history. Young recorded 20 outings of 30-or-more points and 10-or-more assists, the most such games in a single season by any player since the 2016-17 campaign. The Oklahoma product became one of just five players in NBA history to notch at least 20 games of at least 30 points and 10 assists in a single season, joining Oscar Robertson (eight times), Nate “Tiny” Archibald (twice), James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Young was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week three times during the 2021-22 regular season (Nov. 29, Jan. 24, April 4), joining Dominique Wilkins as the only Hawks player to win the weekly award three times in the same season. He was also voted as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the second time in his career (2020, 2022). Since the club’s move to Atlanta, Young became only the sixth player in franchise history to start in an NBA All-Star Game multiple times as an Atlanta Hawk, joining Dikembe Mutombo (two starts), Dominique Wilkins (three starts), Eddie Johnson (two starts), Pete Maravich (two starts) and Lou Hudson (three starts).

Young is the 13th player in franchise history to make an All-NBA team, joining Al Horford, Joe Johnson, Dikembe Mutombo, Dominique Wilkins (six times), Kevin Willis, Dan Roundfield, Pete Maravich, Lou Hudson, Bob Pettit (11 times), Cliff Hagan (two times), Slater Martin (three times) and Frankie Brian. He’s only the eighth Hawk in franchise history to be named to an All-NBA team within his first four NBA seasons, joining Horford (fourth season), Wilkins (fourth season), Maravich (third season), Hudson (fourth season), Hagan (second season), Pettit (first season) and Brian (fourth season).

Behind Young’s leadership, the Hawks ranked top-10 in multiple statistical categories this past season: offensive rating (2nd, 115.4), three-point field goal percentage (2nd, .374), made free throws per game (3rd, 18.1), free throw percentage (4th, .812), points per game (6th, 113.9) and field goal percentage (7th, .470).

Over Atlanta’s final 40 regular season games and two NBA Play-In Tournament contests, Young led the Hawks to a 28-14 record, en route to an appearance in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the team’s second straight year making the postseason.