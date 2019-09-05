Hawks Flying In Right Direction With Trae Young & John Collins

With the start of the NBA season looming, NBA.com is evaluating the state of every franchise in the league. We got next.

The focus heading into the 2019-2020 season is largely on the duo of Trae Young and John Collins, but another intriguing storyline heading into the season is the stockpile of nice, young talent on the roster. The additions of De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in the 2019 NBA Draft compliments the young core of Young, Collins and Kevin Huerter, giving the Hawks a promising future.

Also, the resurgence of Alex Len was a bright spot. To close out the season, Len averaged 15.4 points per game and shot 51.9 percent from the floor (40.4 percent from deep) while also averaging 5.9 rebounds per game in the months of March and April.

Another bright spot was General Manager Travis Schlenk's ability to work trades to take as many swings at the draft as possible.

"Here’s how Schlenk has done in his three Hawks drafts: Collins, Young, Huerter and now Hunter and Reddish after swinging another Draft-day deal to get an additional pick. The philosophy is simple and sound: Take as many swings at the Draft plate as possible and hope to hit a home run. It’s the best way to get a franchise player in today’s NBA," NBA writer Shaun Powell writes.

Powell goes on to say, "In a best-case scenario, then, the young core, still on rookie deals, will flourish and the Hawks will use their cap space next summer on veterans who can push the club into playoff contention. Or they can use that ample space to swing a trade for an A-list star who qualifies as a disgruntled asset -- much the way Anthony Davis, Paul George and Russell Westbrook changed teams this summer for one reason or another."

Powell finishes how he started: Positively. He writes that the Hawks have positioned themselves for the next step with a revamped team, dazzling point guard and an updated arena.

