Hawks' Camye Mackey Named '2022 Woman of the Year' by the Georgia Diversity Council

ATLANTA – The Georgia Diversity Council recently honored Camye Mackey, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena chief people, diversity and inclusion officer, with its 2022 Woman of the Year Award at the Georgia Women in Leadership Symposium on Thursday, March 10. The award celebrates an individual who demonstrates professional excellence, consistent leadership as a role model and contribution to the community and national advancement.

“The Georgia Diversity Council recognized Camye Mackey, Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer of the Atlanta Hawks at the 2022 Georgia Woman In Leadership Symposium, as our Woman of the Year," said Angeles Valenciano, the CEO of the Georgia Diversity Council. "Mackey's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion represents the true definition of a powerful leader.”

Mackey leads the team responsible for strategic development and implementation of the people philosophy and culture. Her priorities are leadership development, employee culture, embedding diversity and inclusion within all aspects of the business and providing the essential link between employee engagement and guest experience. This includes the overall implementation of the company’s S.M.I.L.E. service philosophy, which is rooted in southern hospitality and employee empowerment. Under her leadership, the Hawks and State Farm Arena won the Most Effective Recruitment Strategy award in the 2019 HR Excellence Awards presented by Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The Georgia Diversity Council is part of the larger National Diversity Council. The Council’s mission is to cultivate a nationwide network of affiliate councils to advance diversity and inclusion by transforming workplaces and communities into inclusive environments. The Women in Leadership Symposium’s annual event brings together a diverse mix of women leaders who, through the discussion of topics relevant to today’s issues, will educate, inspire and encourage women to reflect on their own goals and status as they strive to advance within their organizations.

To learn more about the Hawks’ efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion, visit Hawks.com/diversity.