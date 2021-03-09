HAWKS ANNOUNCE THEME NIGHTS FOR SECOND HALF OF 2020-21 NBA SEASON

ATLANTA – Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced theme nights at State Farm Arena for the second half of home games for the 2020-21 NBA season. As part of this announcement, the team has officially started selling limited single-game tickets to the general public after limiting tickets during the first half of the season exclusively to Hawks’ Season Ticket Members only.

“We are thrilled to welcome more Hawks fans back to State Farm Arena as we continue the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season,” said Hawks’ Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “We have an exciting schedule, and we look forward to creating great experiences for everyone.”

As a continuation from the first half of the season which featured four Unity Night games, the Hawks will have six Unity Night games beginning with Thursday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City. As part of this slate of games, the team will wear its 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition Uniforms and play on the coordinating homecourt. This specific theme night will continue to take place on Friday, April 9 vs. Chicago, Thursday, April 15 vs. Milwaukee, Friday, April 23 vs. Miami for three match-ups all presented by State Farm®. The remaining two Unity Night games on the schedule are Monday, May 3 vs. Portland and Wednesday, May 5 vs. Phoenix to bring a total of 10 Unity Night games for the 2020-21 regular season. During each of these games, the team will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in-arena and on various digital platforms.

With the team’s first game on April 4 in four years, the team has organized a special ‘404 Night’ presented by SportsRadio 92-9 The Game. The date which takes place on the fourth day of the fourth month represented the city’s famed area code, 404.

In addition, the Hawks have scheduled their annual Hispanic Heritage Night on Sunday, March 14 vs. Cleveland as well as their annual Pride Night for a game against Chicago on Saturday, May 1. The team’s annual Crowning Courage event, where the Hawks and Crown Royal honor veterans and active duty military, is set for Monday, May 10 during the team’s game against Washington. The Hawks will conclude the regular season on Sunday, May 16 against Houston with a special Fan Appreciation Night presented by adidas.

The safety of the fans, staff and players is of the utmost importance and in working with the NBA, local health officials and industry experts in healthcare, live events and hospitality, the Hawks & State Farm Arena have developed a comprehensive safety plan mandating face coverings, limiting capacity to allow physical distancing, increased cleaning and sanitization procedures and frequency and contactless entry and screening as well as touchless restrooms and hand sanitizer stations.

Limited single-game tickets available at hawks.com/ticket/games or text (404) 878-3888to learn more and text a Hawks representative about ticketing options.