Hawks Announce Summer League Roster

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced their roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 in Las Vegas, taking place Sunday, Aug. 8 through Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Assistant Coach Matt Hill will serve as head coach of the Hawks' summer league squad and will be assisted by Hawks' assistant coaches Jamelle McMillan and Marlon Garnett, along with College Park SkyHawks Head Coach Steve Gansey.

Atlanta's roster includes 2021 first round pick Jalen Johnson (20th overall) along with 2021 second round selection Sharife Cooper (46th pick) and 2020 second round pick Skylar Mays (50th pick). Rounding out the roster are NBA veterans DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell, Jeremiah Martin, Eric Moreland and Admiral Schofield in addition to Nahziah Carter, Javin DeLaurier, Juwan Durham, Max Heidegger, Justin Jaworski and Ibi Watson.

The Hawks' full summer league schedule and roster is listed below.

# Player Pos Ht Wt Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pronunciation 42 DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell F 6-6 200 06/05/93 Illinois State/USA 1 de-VAHN uh-KOON per-SELL 24 Jordan Bell C 6-8 216 01/07/1995 Oregon/USA 4 31 Nahziah Carter G 6-6 205 08/24/99 Washington/USA R Nah-Zee-ah 2 Sharife Cooper G 6-1 180 06/11/01 Auburn/USA R Shuh-REEF 5 Javin DeLaurier F 6-10 237 04/07/98 Duke/USA R Jav-vin Duh-laury-aye 30 Juwan Durham F 6-11 231 12/22/97 Notre Dame/USA R 26 Max Heidegger G 6-3 180 06/05/97 UC Santa Barbara/USA R 33 Justin Jaworski G 6-3 196 06/21/99 Lafayette/USA R 1 Jalen Johnson F 6-9 220 12/18/01 Duke/USA R 10 Jeremiah Martin G 6-3 185 06/19/96 Memphis/USA 2 4 Skylar Mays G 6-4 205 09/05/97 LSU/USA 1 25 Eric Moreland F 6-10 238 12/24/91 Oregon State/USA 4 7 Admiral Schofield F 6-5 241 03/30/97 Tennessee/England 1 16 Ibi Watson G 6-5 200 01/06/98 Dayton/USA R IB-ee

Summer League Head Coach: Matt Hill (Texas)

Summer League Assistant Coaches: Jamelle McMillan (Arizona State), Marlon Garnett (Santa Clara), Steve Gansey (Ashland)

Head Coach: Nate McMillan (NC State)

Assistant Coaches: Chris Jent (Ohio State), Joe Prunty (Cal Poly), Jamelle McMillan (Arizona State), Matt Hill (Texas), Marlon Garnett (Santa Clara)

Coaching Assistant: Dipesh Mistry (Ryerson)

Director of Athletic Performance and Sports Medicine: Marty Lauzon (University of Ottawa)

Head Athletic Trainer: Scottie Parker (University of Northwestern) Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Michael Irr (Connecticut)

2021 ATLANTA HAWKS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE