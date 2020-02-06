Hawks Acquire Skal Labissiere From Trail Blazers In Exchange For 2024 Conditional 2nd-Round Draft Pick

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward/center Skal Labissiere (La-bee-SEE-AIR) and cash considerations from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for the Hawks’ 2024 second-round draft pick (protected top 55), it was announced today.

Originally selected 28th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2016 NBA Draft before being traded to the Sacramento Kings on draft night, Labissiere has career averages of 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.5 minutes per game through 148 games (43 starts) with the Kings and Blazers. In 33 games (one start) this season, the 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward/center is averaging 5.8 points on .551 shooting, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks in 17.2 minutes per game.

A native of Port-au-prince, Haiti, Labissiere, 23, played collegiately at the University of Kentucky during the 2015-16 season. He will wear jersey No. 7.