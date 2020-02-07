Hawks Acquire Dewayne Dedmon, Draft Picks From Kings in Exchange For Alex Len and Jabari Parker

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have acquired center Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for center Alex Len and forward Jabari Parker, it was announced today. The two picks that the Hawks will receive are a 2020 second-round pick (from Houston) and a 2021 second-round pick (from Miami) from Sacramento.

In 34 games (10 starts) this season with the Kings, Dedmon averaged 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game. The 7-foot, 245-pound center averaged career highs in points per game (10.8), three-point field goal percentage (.382), blocks (1.1), steals (1.1) and minutes per game (25.1) in 64 games (52 starts) for the Hawks during the 2018-19 season. In two seasons (2017-19) with Atlanta, the six-year veteran averaged 10.4 points on .507 shooting, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.0 minutes per game in 126 games (98 starts). Dedmon, 30, has career averages of 6.4 points on .521 shooting, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 384 games (186 starts). He will wear jersey No. 14.

“We are happy to welcome Dewayne back to Atlanta. In his time with us, he developed into a reliable outside shooter and strong interior defender. His veteran presence, competitiveness and vocal leadership will be invaluable to our locker room,” said President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Travis Schlenk.

Len has career averages of 8.0 points on .493 shooting, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.8 minutes over 452 games (180 starts). He posted career highs of 11.1 points and .363 shooting from three-point range during the 2018-19 season after signing with the Hawks on August 3, 2018. In 40 games (nine starts) this season with Atlanta, Len averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game.

Signed as a free agent on July 11, 2019, Parker averaged 15.0 points on .504 shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32 games (23 starts) this season with Atlanta. The second overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, he has played in 279 games (190 starts) and owns career averages of 15.1 points on .492 shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.