Atlanta Hawks Acquire Damian Jones From Golden State Warriors

ATLANTA- The Atlanta Hawks have acquired center Damian Jones and a 2026 second round draft pick from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for forward/center Omari Spellman, it was announced today.

Jones has played in 49 career regular season games (22 starts) in three seasons with the Warriors, tallying 3.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 11.9 minutes (.643 FG%, .577 FT%). The seven-foot-tall Jones posted career-high averages in points (5.4), boards (3.1), assists (1.2), blocks (1.0) and minutes (17.1) this past season, earning 22 starting assignments in 24 appearances.

Jones, the 30th overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft, attended Vanderbilt University and is a two-time NBA Champion, appearing in 12 career playoff contests (one start) with Golden State. He is a native of Baton Rouge, LA.

Spellman was selected by Atlanta with the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Villanova University product appeared in 46 contests (11 starts) as a rookie, recording 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.5 minutes per game.