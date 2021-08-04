Hawks & Audacy Expand Partnership With Integration of Popular Talent For 21-22 Season

ATLANTA – Today the Atlanta Hawks and Audacy, a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, announced that popular talent from two of Audacy’s Atlanta stations will have expanded roles at Hawks games at State Farm Arena during the 2021-22 season. Tenitra Batiste of SportsRadio 92-9 The Game and host of the Fill in Da Blanks podcast is being added to the in-arena show as in-game Sports Analyst and Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan of V-103 The People’s Station’s “The Big Tigger Morning Show” will take over as the Public Address Announcer and Host.

“We are excited to continue growing our partnership with Audacy both on-air and in-arena. They have been a tremendous partner for eight years, finding ways to grow their audience and reach throughout Atlanta. Tenitra and Big Tigger will add new elements and talents to our in-arena show,” said Hawks & State Farm Arena Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman.

The multi-talented Batiste has served as a sports anchor, reporter and host in her time with SportsRadio 92-9 The Game. Along with Jarvis Davis, she hosts the Fill in Da Blanks podcast. The Xavier alum has on-air experience at Spectrum Sports Florida, WXIA-11Alive, American Urban Radio Networks and Score Atlanta among others.

“This is a great opportunity to have our talent have a more visible presence at State Farm Arena during Hawks games,” said Audacy Atlanta Senior Vice President and Market Manager Rick Caffey. “Our partnership has been a key part of our success in Atlanta, and we are thrilled to be expanding during this exciting time for the franchise.”

Affectionately known as “Big Tigger”, Darian Morgan is one of the most versatile and well-known broadcast personalities in the nation. Tigger served as the host of the longest running, nationally televised hip-hop show, BET’s “Rap City: Tha Bassment” and the hit show “106 & Park” and has been a go-to-host for BET Network specials, hosting BET Awards post party live events as well as red carpet shows. An Emmy award winner in 2013 for his “Direct Access with Big Tigger” program, Tigger has been a regular on TV appearing on shows such as Oxygen’s “Like A Boss”, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” as well as the “Xscape Still Kickin It”, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle”, “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta”, and “K. Michelle: My Life.”

Since July 2013, SportsRadio 92-9 The Game has served as the official flagship of the Atlanta Hawks, broadcasting all NBA regular season and postseason basketball games, pregame and postgame broadcasts and dedicated Hawks programming. On March 30, Entercom Communications transitioned its brand name to Audacy.