Atlanta Hawks Welcome Back Season Ticket Members For Unity Night Presented By Emory Healthcare on Tuesday, Jan 26

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks will allow Season Ticket Members to return to State Farm Arena starting with tonight’s Unity Night game presented by Emory Healthcare. The venue is set to open with an approximate eight-percent capacity (approximately 1,300 tickets) as the Hawks take on the Los Angeles Clippers and highlight the work of Emory Healthcare’s more-than 1,000 frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On this special night, we look forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Members to the game as we celebrate our partners at Emory Healthcare. During this COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at Emory Healthcare has risen to the occasion in caring for patients and continuing to improve the lives and provide hope for the Atlanta community,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “We are employing elevated health and safety protocols as well as leveraging the vast industry expertise of Emory Healthcare so that we are ready for a gradual and safe return of fans to our home games.”

In March of 2020, the Hawks through the Hawks Foundation and State Farm, provided support and resources to deliver thousands of meals for the frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients at Emory Healthcare through an innovative multi-week meal program that also bolstered the Atlanta restaurant community, allowing local well-known restaurants to re-employ workers who were recently laid off or furloughed due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Hawks partnership with Emory Healthcare, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena collaborated with Emory Healthcare, the largest academic health system in Georgia and the official healthcare provider of the Atlanta Hawks, to showcase the franchise’s commitment to health and safety throughout this season and to honor frontline healthcare workers in our community with a new court baseline apron logo. The Hawks have also worked closed with Emory Healthcare as a key consultant on the Safety Standard Alliance on the venue’s comprehensive “Safety Six” protocols which mandate face coverings, limiting capacity to allow physical distancing, increased cleaning and sanitization procedures and frequency and contactless entry and screening as well as touchless restrooms and hand sanitizer stations. Additionally, Emory Healthcare will serve as an on-going advisor as it relates to health and safety guidelines throughout the season.

Tickets for games from Jan. 26through Feb. 24will go on sale at a later date at Hawks.com and Ticketmaster.com. The Hawks will gradually increase the attendance of fans at home games throughout the season pending adequate conditions. Visit Hawks.com/schedule for more information.