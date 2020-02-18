How Trae Young's All-Star Debut Was One For The Books
By: KL Chouinard
Trae Young had a busy weekend.
Participating in an event on all three days, perhaps what Trae will be remembered for most from All-Star Weekend 2020 is a pair of halfcourt shots.
In the Rising Stars Challenge, Trae dared Luka Doncic to shoot.
"I told Luka, when he got the rebound, he looked like he was about to pass it up, pass it up the floor, and I told him he'd better shoot. I said, 'Don't pass it. You'd better shoot this half-court shot.' And I was happy he hit it. It was crazy when it went in."
As good as the shot was, it made an even better photo op as the two happy-mugged in sync as they followed the ball's trajectory.
Me: “Luka don’t pass it, pull it from half..”— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 15, 2020
Luka: “Ok, Watch this”
Us both after:@luka7doncic pic.twitter.com/Z1Wu667E0R
While Luka made the night's most memorable shot, Trae's US Team rolled to a 151-131 win. Trae finished with 18 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds in 20 minutes of action.
Two days later at the All-Star Game – in the exact same situation at the end of the half – Trae hit a buzzer-beater identical to the one he coaxed two days before.
Trae Young pulls up from halfcourt to close out the 2nd quarter of the 2020 #NBAAllStar game! pic.twitter.com/XHlKNUF7EG— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2020
If Trae was the hype man on Luka's shot, Pascal Siakam filled the same role for Trae. Ever the good teammate, Siakam dropped flat onto his back under the rim in amazement even before the shot swished through the net.
Trae finished the All-Star Game with 10 points and 10 assists in 15 minutes for Team Giannis. In doing so, he became the first player with a points-assists double-double in the three seasons since the NBA switched to teams drafted by captains.
Team LeBron eked out a 157-155 win on a free throw by Anthony Davis that put his team at the 157-point winning target score designated at the start of the fourth quarter.
Other highlights of Trae's All-Star appearance include nutmegging James Harden (he also got R.J. Barrett in the Rising Stars game), finishing an alley-oop layup, and generally making life easy for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert with assists that led to uncontested baskets.
Trae also participated in the 3-Point Contest, scoring 15 points and not advancing out of the first round of the event, which was eventually won by Sacramento's Buddy Hield.
If that outcome wasn't his the one that Trae desired, there is still some good news: the 21-year-old has a long career of All-Star Weekends ahead of him – and hopefully a few more 40-foot bombs too.
