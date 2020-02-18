How Trae Young's All-Star Debut Was One For The Books

By: KL Chouinard

@KLChouinard

Trae Young had a busy weekend.

Participating in an event on all three days, perhaps what Trae will be remembered for most from All-Star Weekend 2020 is a pair of halfcourt shots.

In the Rising Stars Challenge, Trae dared Luka Doncic to shoot.

"I told Luka, when he got the rebound, he looked like he was about to pass it up, pass it up the floor, and I told him he'd better shoot. I said, 'Don't pass it. You'd better shoot this half-court shot.' And I was happy he hit it. It was crazy when it went in."

As good as the shot was, it made an even better photo op as the two happy-mugged in sync as they followed the ball's trajectory.



