Hawks Hustle To Grab Top Spot In Offensive Rebounding

Story by KL Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

In a team session late in November, Lloyd Pierce unleashed the hounds.

"We need to pick it up," Pierce told his team.

At that point in the season, the Hawks had done little on the offensive glass relative to other NBA teams. With an offensive rebounding percentage hovering around 24 percent, the Hawks ranked 27th among the 30 NBA teams at that moment.

"He said that we need to put up more of a fight," center Alex Len said. "Before that (meeting), our focus was on getting back and setting up our defense."

While setting up the defense is still a priority for the perimeter players, the interior players have been freed to take their shots at hunting offensive rebounds. It also helped that their best offensive rebounder from the previous season, John Collins, got healthy and rejoined the starting lineup around the same time.

What has happened since then is nothing short of a revelation. Collins has averaged 3.5 offensive rebounds per game, a top-10 mark in the NBA. Len ranks 26th among all NBA players in total offensive rebounds, despite coming off the bench for most of the season (and playing fewer minutes than all of the 25 players ranked ahead of him.) The result? The Hawks have been the top offensive rebounding team in the league since Dec. 1, rebounding 32 percent of their own misses.