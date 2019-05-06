Five Things to Know About Miles Plumlee's 2018-19 Season

Story by KL Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

1) A left knee injury limited Miles.

Plumlee played in 18 games of the 2018-19 season. By the end of the regular season, Plumlee had not returned to game action, but remained hopeful that he would be back quickly for offseason training.

"I'm really optimistic it's on the low end of what they normally say, so like 6-8 weeks," Plumlee said. "I want to be here training with the staff and getting right as quickly as possible."

2) Miles scored points at the best rate of his career.

While the knee injury limited his time, Plumlee scored points at a career-best rate: 80 points in 173 minutes played. To put it another way, Plumlee scored 16.6 points per 36 minutes. While those numbers came in a small sample, Plumlee certainly looked comfortable in space in the middle of head coach Lloyd Pierce's offense.

3) Miles, in his own words, on playing for head coach Lloyd Pierce:

"He's got a great demeanor as a coach," Plumlee said. "He respects us as players and co-workers. He is a really smart guy. We're a really young team, but he's able to connect with us, which I think gets a little harder in the league with some of the older coaches. Guys love him, and I'm looking forward to showing him what I can do this summer."