Five Things to Know About Miles Plumlee's 2018-19 Season
1) A left knee injury limited Miles.
Plumlee played in 18 games of the 2018-19 season. By the end of the regular season, Plumlee had not returned to game action, but remained hopeful that he would be back quickly for offseason training.
"I'm really optimistic it's on the low end of what they normally say, so like 6-8 weeks," Plumlee said. "I want to be here training with the staff and getting right as quickly as possible."
2) Miles scored points at the best rate of his career.
While the knee injury limited his time, Plumlee scored points at a career-best rate: 80 points in 173 minutes played. To put it another way, Plumlee scored 16.6 points per 36 minutes. While those numbers came in a small sample, Plumlee certainly looked comfortable in space in the middle of head coach Lloyd Pierce's offense.
3) Miles, in his own words, on playing for head coach Lloyd Pierce:
"He's got a great demeanor as a coach," Plumlee said. "He respects us as players and co-workers. He is a really smart guy. We're a really young team, but he's able to connect with us, which I think gets a little harder in the league with some of the older coaches. Guys love him, and I'm looking forward to showing him what I can do this summer."
4) Miles did a great job of finishing around the rim.
Plumlee did work as a roll man for his point guards, finishing with 15 dunks in his 18 games. Several NBA players might bobble a pass like this Trae Young nutmeg simply because they weren't expecting it. Not Plumlee, who caught it cleanly and dunked it.
Trae Young, on this nutmeg assist: "Credit to Miles for catching AND finishing the dunk." pic.twitter.com/3mfvatq6I9— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) October 6, 2018
5) Miles had a great game in Detroit.
Plumlee came off the bench Nov. 9 in Detroit to give the Hawks 14 points in 17 minutes played. He made 7 of his 8 shots and added 4 rebounds.
