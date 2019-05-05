Five Things to Know About Justin Anderson's 2018-19 Season
Jonathan Daniel/NBAE/Getty Images
Story by KL Chouinard
Twitter: @KLChouinard
1) Justin had the two most astounding blocks of the season.
Picking between these two is a near-impossible task.
Justin Anderson will close the door quickly, folks. pic.twitter.com/AfdfmT7TxB— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) December 27, 2018
Justin Anderson just killed a dunk attempt. pic.twitter.com/tzdtYdThVu— FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) March 30, 2019
2) Justin hit his stride near the end of the season.
In his only appearance of the 2018-19 season that saw him play over 30 minutes, Anderson scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds at home over Milwaukee on Mar. 31. He also added 3 assists and 2 steals in the one-point win.
3) Justin, in his own words, on his favorite moment of the season
"Probably going against Philly here at home," Anderson said. "Joel (Embiid) was on the phone. John Collins and I were just hanging out in the car and I had him on speakerphone. He was like, 'You guys are in Atlanta and can't even get on TNT.' They were killing us about how bad we were going to be, and so for him to come and play and me to get a couple of buckets over him, and for John to do his thing and for us to win, it was a pretty sweet feeling. I let (Joel) have it for about two or three days after that."
4) Justin made his way back from tibial stress syndrome.
Anderson missed the first 16 games of the season as he rehabbed from the injury to his left leg. In total, Anderson played in 48 games this season and scored 3.7 points per game while averaging just under 10 minutes played each game.
5) Justin helped his younger teammates.
At just 25 years old, Anderson is still a relatively young player compared to many of his peers around the league. On the other hand, compared to the four rookies on the Hawks roster for the 2018-19 season, Anderson was an experienced player working through his fourth NBA season. Those rookies, including Trae Young, noted that Anderson was an especially supportive teammate.
"I think the best (teammate) for me was Justin Anderson," Young said. "Just him always supporting me, always encouraging me to be my best and not to worry about anything else – but to worry about the team. Him being around really helped me this year."
