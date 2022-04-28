Onyeka Okongwu Named Kate's Club 2022 Mourning Glory Gala Honoree

ATLANTA -– On Saturday, May 14 2022, Kate’s Club, an Atlanta-area non-profit which empowers children and teens facing life after the death of a parent, sibling, or caregiver, will host the 2022 Mourning Glory Gala. The event will be held at the Loews Atlanta Hotel and will include a seated dinner and open bar, silent and live auction, as well as a live band. More than 300 guests are expected to attend the black-tie optional event which has become a signature annual fundraiser for the organization.

After an incredible basketball season, Kate’s Club is thrilled to honor Atlanta Hawks Forward-Center #17, Onyeka Okongwu as the 2022 Mourning Glory Gala Honoree. Originally from Chino, CA, Onyeka was a two-time Mr. Basketball in the state of California and a three-time state champion during his high school career. Opting to stay close to his family, he attended the University of Southern California where he was named first team All-Pac-12 as well as named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. He joined the Hawks in 2020. In his two years in Atlanta, Okongwu has appeared in 98 games (10 starts) owning averages of 6.3 points on .672 shooting from the floor and 4.6 rebounds.

Onyeka has demonstrated a desire and commitment to impacting his community. His work has focused on serving young people and honoring nurses, a nod to his mother, Kate, who has been a nurse for many years. Onyeka is honored to partner with Kate’s Club, an organization whose mission is very close to his heart.

In 2014, Onyeka’s older brother Nnamdi passed away following a skateboarding accident. Nnamdi and Onyeka were very close – they were best friends and shared a love for basketball. Following Nnamdi’s passing, Onyeka has placed a greater emphasis on valuing life and not taking anything for granted. He has made it his mission to build a legacy in honor of his brother.

Remembering his own experience with grief, Onyeka feels uniquely equipped to support Kate’s Club.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Location: Loews Atlanta Hotel

Time: 6:00 pm - Midnight

Attire: Black Tie Optional

Limited tickets are available. For inquiries, please contact Courtney Parsons, Development and Marketing Manager, courtney.parsons@katesclub.org, (404) 805-4016