Hawks Star Kevin Huerter Teams Up With Hawks Foundation & Good Sports To Reboot Project Rebound For Metro Atlanta Youth

ATLANTA – Today, during NBA FIT Week, the Atlanta Hawks announced thatguard Kevin Huerter has teamed up withthe Hawks Foundation and Good Sports to reboot Project Rebound. Before the pandemic, the foundation worked alongside Good Sports to launch Project Rebound which provides basketball equipment to area non-profits working with underserved communities.

Project Rebound are not active right now because of the pandemic, so the Hawks and Good Sports have shifted to bring Hawks Play Packs to youth within the community in an effort to continue to encourage play. One thousand students around Metro Atlanta will receive packs that include a basketball, basketball pump, water bottle, rally towel, jump rope, and dribble glasses. The pack will also include a photo card with a personalized note from Kevin Huerter on the front and, on the back, a pledge followed by suggested physical activities with links accessing over 35 free workout videos that can be used by the entire family, and a Hawks at Home dual-sided workout sheet that outlines basketball skills and drills that can be completed at home. Youth benefiting from the program include those who are a part of the Hawks’ Snack Pack Program and the Hispanic Mentoring Priority (HMP) Program in Gwinnett County.

“We all know that physical activity is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, which is why I teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Good Sports to distribute Atlanta Hawks Play Packs to students during NBA FIT Week,” said Hawks Guard-Forward Kevin Huerter. “To win in life, it is important to work hard, stay active and have fun. These Play Packs will afford the next generation the opportunity to start a healthy lifestyle now.”

Good Sports wants to give children the chance to play sports and be active, which is a key developmental opportunity. Due to high equipment costs and limited budgets, youth sports programs in low-income communities are challenged to source adequate equipment and are forced to charge participation fees that many families struggle to afford. Good Sports works to eliminate the financial barrier to play by donating brand-new equipment, apparel, and footwear to youth programs in need.

“The Atlanta Hawks are excited to work with Good Sports to reimagine how Project Rebound can still be beneficial despite the constraints of the pandemic,” said Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “Even though some community centers remain closed, these Play Packs will give youth the opportunity to stay active safely within their own homes.”

The Hawks Foundation’s mission is to increase access for metro Atlanta’s youth to play, grow, and learn life and leadership skills through basketball. In February, the Hawks and State Farm, along with Hawks guard/forward Cam Reddish, joined Goodr, an Atlanta-based social impact startup leveraging technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to expand the Snack Pack Program, an initiative designed to help fill the food insecurity gap by ensuring that children have access to food and snacks that are either already prepared or easy to make. The program currently serves those in Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, and Gwinnett County School Districts. Last year, the Hawks partnered with Atlanta Public Schools for Hawks at Home, an innovative online program created to educate and help youth stay active during this time of social distancing.

The Hispanic Mentoring Priority (HMP), officially launched in 2019, is the third priority in the GCPS Community-Based Mentoring Program. Its purpose is to support Latino / Hispanic middle school students by hosting various workshops, events, and conferences throughout the school year that focus on cultural awareness and pride, STEM, post K-12 education, mental health, and community partnerships. Learn more about HMP by visiting the link HERE.