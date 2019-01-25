Hawks & Atlanta Track Club Host The 5th Annual Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K Presented By Sharecare on Feb. 9

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Atlanta Track Club have come together for the fifth annual Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in and around State Farm Arena with the fun beginning at 6:30 a.m., followed by the race at 8:00 a.m. The first 1,500 registrants will be given a limited-edition Hawks-branded hat, and each runner will receive a commemorative long-sleeved Mizuno shirt and have the opportunity to take photos on the court at State Farm Arena.

“We are proud to partner once again with the Atlanta Hawks as they celebrate 50 years of being true to Atlanta,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club's Executive Director. “We hope the Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare gives runners and walkers a chance to celebrate health and fitness, cheer on the Hawks and record a qualifying time for another Atlanta sports tradition marking its 50th year, the AJC Peachtree Road Race.”

Sharecare, the official jersey patch partner for the Atlanta Hawks, will be present to award prizes, offer post-race refreshments and encourage attendees to take a step toward healthier living by taking the RealAge test, the personalized health risk assessment available exclusively from Sharecare.

“The Fast Break 5K has become an exciting tradition in Atlanta, and we are honored to cheer for the participants – just like we cheer for our favorite basketball team – as proud partners in their health journeys,” said Dawn Whaley, president of Sharecare. “We wish everyone luck in the race and are looking forward to another fun day rallying our community around their health with the Atlanta Hawks.”

Participants will also receive a $20 Hawks ticket voucher that can be applied toward select home games during the team’s 50th season. All enthusiasts – from seasoned runners to light walkers – are encouraged to participate and enjoy festivities on the arena concourse as Harry the Hawk, the ATL Dancers and the rest of the Hawks Entertainment crew rally to support them.

The 5K will culminate with a celebratory ceremony that will feature commemorative awards for top finishers. Special recognition will also be given based on age groups ranging from children under age 10 to adults age 90 and older. Advanced registration is now open to participants ages 8 and up for $40, or participants can register on race day for $50. Free parking is included for all runners.

For more details and to sign up for the Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare, visit www.hawks.com/5K.

To join the Sharecare Movement and take control of your health and wellbeing, download the Sharecare app for free on the App Store or Google Play.