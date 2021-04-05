Hawks and SCANA Energy Are Supporting Atlanta Kids with Remote Learning

About SCANA Energy Homework Centers:

Pre-pandemic, the homework centers served as an after-school program to assist elementary students in need with homework assignments and study skills. Since programs are unable to operate like usual during this time of social distancing, SCANA Energy is working to ensure all students are able to successfully participate in remote learning by assisting with the current needs of each participating school.

Donations to the Homework Centers are used for items necessary for the kids to thrive in an e-learning environment including:

General school supplies

Food

Wi-fi

Chromebooks

SCANA recently matched $8,200 in donations for a total of $16,400 for Atlanta students in need. The SCANA Homework Centers have helped over 5,000 students since their start 20 years ago.

Donations to the Homework Centers are open year-round, visit scanaenergy.com/give to donate.