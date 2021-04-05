Hawks and SCANA Energy Are Supporting Atlanta Kids with Remote Learning
The Atlanta Hawks and SCANA Energy are continuing their commitment to give back to local schools in metro Atlanta.
For more than five years, SCANA Energy and the Atlanta Hawks have teamed up to host basketball clinics with appearances from Harry the Hawk, Hawks ATL Dancers and current Hawks players at numerous schools across the state to encourage physical activity and good grades.
This year, in lieu of in-person activations, the Atlanta Hawks are donating fitness kits to support SCANA Energy Homework Centers. Each fitness kit includes: a Hawks basketball, Hawks jump rope and two activity sheets curated by the Hawks at Home youth basketball team. The kits will be delivered to the nine schools where SCANA Energy’s homework centers are stationed to ensure their students have the necessary tools to stay active.
About SCANA Energy Homework Centers:
Pre-pandemic, the homework centers served as an after-school program to assist elementary students in need with homework assignments and study skills. Since programs are unable to operate like usual during this time of social distancing, SCANA Energy is working to ensure all students are able to successfully participate in remote learning by assisting with the current needs of each participating school.
Donations to the Homework Centers are used for items necessary for the kids to thrive in an e-learning environment including:
- General school supplies
- Food
- Wi-fi
- Chromebooks
SCANA recently matched $8,200 in donations for a total of $16,400 for Atlanta students in need. The SCANA Homework Centers have helped over 5,000 students since their start 20 years ago.
Donations to the Homework Centers are open year-round, visit scanaenergy.com/give to donate.
