Atlanta Hawks Partner With Ken Nugent To Provide 500 Basketball Kits To Boys & Girls Clubs Across Georgia

ATLANTA -– Kenneth S. Nugent P.C, Attorneys at Law, in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, will be supplying 500 branded basketball kits to Boys & Girls Clubs around the state of Georgia. Nugent, whose firm has been a partner of the Hawks since 2016, is consistently committed to serving the community through the Score for Scholarships program. During the regular season, Nugent donates three dollars for every point scored by the Hawks up to $30,000. This donation would usually be used to sponsor Atlanta-area youth for Jr. Hawks Summer Camps, but because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks will be transitioning to Hawks at Home, an innovative online program that will provide youth with basketball drills and engaging workouts.

With the intention to still make an impact, Nugent will be providing co-branded basketball kits with everything campers will need to work out at home. The basketball kits provided by Nugent will be distributed to Boys & Girls Clubs in the cities of Albany, Atlanta, Augusta, and Columbus. Kits will include a Jr. Hawks uniform (jersey and shorts), a Hawks basketball, a Hawks and Ken Nugent co-branded basketball pump, a Ken Nugent branded hat, a Hawks skills and drills worksheet and a certificate of participation.

"I am thrilled to team up with the Atlanta Hawks and Boys & Girls Clubs to ensure that 500 youth across Georgia are able to fully participate in the Hawks at Home camp program,” said Attorney Ken Nugent. “It is paramount to keep kids engaged and challenged both physically and mentally while we continue to practice social distancing. I know these kits will bring a smile to those who receive them. We all look forward to the day when we can return to the court, but until then, I will continue to support the kids in our community.”

Nugent and his team have provided basketball camp scholarships for 875 youth in Georgia over the past four years, donating a total of $105,000 thus far.

“We are grateful to Ken Nugent for his continuous support of the Jr. Hawks Summer Camps program,” said Atlanta Hawks Vice President of Basketball Development, Jon Babul. “Ken’s dedication to serving Georgia youth will guarantee that even during this time of social distancing, they will still be able to practice basketball skills and stay active at home.”

In June the Hawks will launch the new online program, Hawks at Home. For more information about the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy, visit basketballacademy.hawks.com.