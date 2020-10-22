Atlanta Hawks Partner With Atlanta Public Schools For ‘Hawks At Home’ Program

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Public Schools today announced a formalized partnership for Hawks at Home. Hawks at Home is an innovative online program created to educate and help youth stay active during this time of social distancing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawks have empowered kids across the state of Georgia and beyond to learn basketball skills from Atlanta Hawks coaches, players, and Hawks Basketball Academy instructors, all from the comfort of their own homes. Launched at the beginning of the 2020 summer, more than 10,000 area youth have participated in the program and enjoyed the unprecedented access to a safe, fun and free extracurricular activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has limited student access to extracurricular programs,” said Atlanta Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “We are thrilled to partner with Atlanta Public Schools to bring the Hawks at Home program to the APS community. Working together to promote healthy living and providing physical, social and emotional learning opportunities to students is teamwork at its finest.”

As part of this new partnership with Atlanta Public Schools, Hawks at Home will now be offered as a resource to teachers, coaches and students of Atlanta Public Schools as part of a weekly program that focuses on various health and wellness efforts.

“Time and again, we have been humbled by the support of the Atlanta Hawks and we are especially excited about Hawks at Home,” said APS Executive Director of Partnerships and Development Rachel Sprecher. “Every week, our students and our school community look forward to working out with the team’s trainers and pros and we’re so grateful for this outlet for them to get moving and have fun!”

Atlanta Public Schools has been a longstanding partner of the Atlanta Hawks, and in the past, both have worked together on multiple youth basketball programs in addition to various health and wellness efforts. In September, during APS’ ‘Back to School Bash’, the Hawks presented a special ‘Hawks at Home’ live class, which hundreds of students attended.

For more information on Hawks at Home, including school partnerships, please email hawkscamps@hawks.com. To register for upcoming live classes, visit Hawks.com/HawksatHome.

To watch a recent Hawks at Home lesson that streamed live on Oct. 15, click here.