ATLANTA HAWKS LAUNCH BAR NETWORK PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks and Budweiser have teamed up to launch the team’s first-ever Bar Network presented by Budweiser. Thirteen team-approved locations have guaranteed to show Hawks games throughout the rest of the 2019-20 regular season and will also provide drink specials for Hawks fans that are 21 years and older.

One upcoming and notable event will take place at The Beverly on Wednesday, Jan. 29 where fans will have the opportunity to meet Hawks guard Kevin Huerter, who will also be joined by the ATL Hawks Dancers. The first 100 fans will receive a custom co-branded Hawks and Budweiser Peachtree-themed snapback hat.

“Through our partnership with Budweiser, we have been able to bring fans together for memorable moments,” said Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “This bar network gives us an opportunity to unify people through Hawks games and give them a place where they can cheer for the team with other Hawks fans when we are on the road.”

Each bar in the network has agreed to show Hawks games during both home and away games. All 13 bars will host a pop-a-shot contest on a select date where the winning contestant from each location will win suite tickets for the team’s game on Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Brooklyn.

“This has been a great opportunity for us to get closer to Hawks fans in Atlanta and expand Budweiser’s presence with the team outside of the arena walls,” said Matt Davis, Director of Budweiser Sports Marketing. “Now, throughout Atlanta, a piece of the excitement from State Farm Arena can still be felt while the team is on the road.”

Earlier this season, the Hawks and Anheuser-Busch activated Georgia's limited-edition Big Boi Tall Boy cans by installing two courtside, furry thrones at State Farm Arena. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, during the team’s home game against Milwaukee, Atlanta’s own multi-platinum hip-hop artist Big Boi surprised two fans sitting in those seats as part of a unique in-game activation. Since then, notable celebrities have also sat on the thrones, including Olympic Gold Medalist Mallory Pugh, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, actor Rotimi (Olurotimi Akinosho), and rapper YFN Lucci.

To learn more about the bar network, visit Hawks.com/BarNetwork.