Atlanta Hawks Center Dewayne Dedmon and The Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA bring Thanksgiving to Atlanta’s Families

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks’ Center Dewayne Dedmon will lead a Thanksgiving giveaway at the Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA on Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 2 p.m. -5 p.m. The event will feature 150 preselected families who will take part in a turkey and coat giveaway, and enjoy family entertainment. Mr. Dedmon will be providing families with gift cards to purchase Thanksgiving sides and distributing his favorite sports drink WTRMLN WTR.

“We are very excited to partner with Dewayne to bring this event to our deserving community,” said Executive Director, Gavin McGuire of the Young YMCA. “Every child deserves an enjoyable Thanksgiving. At the YMCA, we strive to ensure that every child feels included— whether it’s in the classroom, in sports, or in their community. We are thankful to have partners such as Dewayne to provide these invaluable experiences for our community.”

The Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA (formerly Southwest YMCA) has provided programs and services to youth and families in the cities of Atlanta, East Point, College Park, Hapeville and Fairburn since 1959. The Young Family Y’s goal is to be an effective community change agent, especially for socially and economically challenged youth. Our driving mission is to assist the youth and families that we serve to reach their highest potential in body, mind, and spirit.

The giveaway will be sponsored by YMCA partner WellCare Health Plans, and The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House.