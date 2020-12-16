Atlanta Hawks Announce Call For Nominations For The True To The Dream Honors: Presented By Sharecare

ATLANTA -– Today, the Atlanta Hawks announced the call for nominations for the True to the DreamHonors: presented by Sharecare, the team’s official jersey patch partner. This program was established to honor the life and work of global icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by recognizing incredible individuals throughout the state of Georgia who work tirelessly to positively impact their communities and find solutions for the issues facing them.

Honorees in the inaugural program will epitomize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to a high level of service and equality for all. Whether conducting voter registration drives, taking a stand for social justice, mentoring youth, or volunteering their services and time to help those in need; these awards will honor those who are building a better world by continuing Dr. King’s legacy in a variety of ways that create lasting impacts.

“We are proud to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by celebrating those in the community that have chosen to continue his mission and are committed to social impact,” said Andrea Carter, Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Those among us who take the time to create a better future for all deserve to be recognized, and we are excited to do our part.”

Nominations will be accepted on a rolling basis beginning Dec. 15, 2020 through April 30, 2021. Honorees will receive a framed, limited-edition Atlanta Hawks 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition jersey, two tickets to a future Hawks home game at State Farm Arena as well as in-game and social media recognition, pending COVID-19 restrictions.

“There are many things that fuel our ‘hometown pride’ in Atlanta, and one of the most significant is the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the future generations of leaders he continues to inspire,” said Dawn Whaley, President of Sharecare. “At Sharecare, we are driven by the philosophy that we are all together better; and now, more than ever, we must elevate the things – and people – that not only make us better versions of ourselves, but also unite us in the process. We are proud to join the Hawks to celebrate those who work tirelessly to fulfill Dr. King’s dream and honor their commitments to foster communities where all may thrive.”

In addition to the Sharecare patch over the “heart” of every jersey, the Atlanta Hawks and Sharecare are united by a shared passion and pride for the legacy of Atlanta and our world-changing leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose life’s works paved the way for happier, healthier, and more equitable futures for all. As part of their partnership, the Hawks and Sharecare also launched the Sharecare Movement, aimed at making Atlanta one of the healthiest communities and Georgia one of the healthiest states in the country.

This past October, the Atlanta Hawks announced a unique partnership with the estate of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Nike with the release of the team’s 2020-21 MLK Nike City Edition uniform and MLK City Edition custom court. The Hawks will donate profits from the jersey sales back into the Atlanta community to promote economic empowerment in communities of color.

Visit www.hawks.com/nominate for nominee criteria and to submit a nomination for the True to the Dream Honors: presented by Sharecare. To purchase the 20-21 Hawks MLK City Edition jersey and see the full Unity Collection go to hawksshop.com.