College Park Skyhawks Name Dan Dial As Team President

ATLANTA –- The College Park Skyhawks have named Dan Dial as the organization’s Team President, it was announced today. In his role as team president, Dial will oversee all business, financial and strategic operations of the Skyhawks franchise. In addition to managing business operations and staffing, he will serve as the primary liaison with the Atlanta Hawks Basketball and Business Operations, creating a high level of synergy between the two franchises.

“Dan brings a wealth of minor-league experience along with relevant NBA and G League experience,” said Steve Koonin, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO. “He knows how to operate a franchise, build productive relationships with communities and develop a successful team from the ground up. We are pleased to have him as the team’s first president and can’t wait to introduce him to the College Park community.”

Dial joins the Skyhawks following a seven-year run as Team President of the River City Rascals of the Frontier League where he oversaw the complete operations of the organization, including budgeting, stadium and baseball operations, event acquisitions and sponsorship and revenue. Under his leadership, the team increased its net income by almost 60 percent over seven seasons, executed the first naming rights deal in team history netting over $1 million and worked with the O’Fallon City Council to approve and install a new $1 million turf field. He also oversaw the budget for baseball operations and made coaching personnel decisions, accumulating a .552 winning percentage as GM and three league championship appearances.

“I am excited to join the College Park Skyhawks at this pivotal time as we enter our inaugural season. The G League continues to grow as a league and provide a valuable resource to the NBA and everyone within the Atlanta Hawks organization is committed to seeing the Skyhawks thrive,” Dial said. “College Park is a great market with a strong community that I’m eager to become a part of.”

Prior to joining the Rascals in 2012, the Missouri native served as a sales account executive with the Memphis Grizzlies (2010 – 2012) and with the Texas Legends during its inaugural season in 2009.

“We are excited to partner with Dan and make the Skyhawks a true part of the College Park community,” Skyhawks General Manager Derek Pierce said. “We understand the positive impact a sports franchise can bring to an area and we are determined to build a team, on and off the court, that will make the city proud.”

A graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, Dial is an avid volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club of America.

For more information on the College Park Skyhawks and how you can register for updates, please visit cpskyhawks.com. For more information regarding the city of College Park and the multipurpose arena, please visit collegeparkga.com.