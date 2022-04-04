The Bench Mob Made a Difference vs. the Nets

By KL Chouinard

Fourteen seasons into his NBA career, Nets forward Kevin Durant has a resumé unlike any other: two championships, four scoring titles, a Rookie of the Year award, an MVP trophy and the fourth-highest scoring average in league history.

In 1,085 regular-season and playoff games combined, Durant had never scored 55 points or hit eight threes in a game. He did both Saturday.

Veteran Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari, himself a month older than Durant, entered his post-game press conference, put his drink on the table, and released the fast groan of a middle-aged person descending into a chair.

"Coach (Nate McMillan) gave a glass of wine to the Bench Mob," Gallinari said of his beverage after the Hawks' 122-115 win.

McMillan normally bestows a bottle of wine on his player of the game after a win, but on a night when Gallinari scored 15 of the bench's 46 points to help eclipse Durant, he instead split the award among his deserving reserves. In winning their fifth consecutive game, the Hawks ended the night in sole possession of 8th place in the Eastern Conference. With four games remaining in the regular season, they sit one game ahead of Brooklyn and Charlotte as the teams jockey for position ahead of the league's Play-In Tournament.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 36 points and 10 assists, imposing his will late in both halves. At the end of the first half, he hit a reverse layup and three before driving and kicking to Gallinari for another three. The 8-0 run put the Hawks up 15 at halftime.

Trae also scored 11 points down the stretch after re-entering the game with 5:56 left in the fourth quarter, including a game-sealing three with 23.5 seconds remaining after a move that sent his defender wobbling.

On a night when Durant set the State Farm Arena record for points (Allen Iverson had 53 as a 76er in 2005) and Kyrie Irving added 31 of his own, the Hawks still executed their defensive game plan. The Hawks tried to guard to keep Durant and Irving out of the paint with as little assistance from help defenders as possible, aiming to minimize the contributions of the remaining Nets. The Hawks eventually double-teamed Durant some in the second half, but they had a number of notable defensive performances in those one-on-one battles.

Delon Wright and Kevin Huerter hounded Irving into a 12-for-32 shooting performance. Trae covered a lot of ground and helped hold Patty Mills scoreless. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, De'Andre Hunter (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Bogdan Bogdanovic all took turns guarding Durant, cutting off his driving angles and forcing him to shoot contested jumpers, which, to his credit, he made with stunning regularity.

Bogdanovic also got the Hawks a basket late when they needed it most. Nursing a one-point lead, Bogdan jabbed, drove left, and got the angle to score on a left-handed baby hook with 2:09 left.

Like many, Bogi earned his keep as a member of the Bench Mob.