Statement From The Atlanta Hawks On The Passing of Dr. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks released the following statement on the passing of Civil Rights Movement leader, minister, and author, Dr. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian:

The Atlanta Hawks organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Civil Rights Movement leader, minister, and author, Dr. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian. The City of Atlanta and the entire world has lost a distinguished icon whose leadership pushed the United States to greater justice and racial equality for African Americans. To inspire the next generation, Vivian founded the C.T. Vivian Leadership Institute in Atlanta, with the intent to create a model of leadership culture in the city that would be dedicated to the development and sustainability of our communities. He also started Basic Diversity, one of the nation’s first diversity consulting firms, now led by his son, Al, who has been a great partner to our organization. We are grateful for Dr. Vivian’s many years of devotion to Atlanta and thankful that we had the opportunity to honor him and share his legacy with our fans. The entire Hawks organization extends its most sincere condolences to the grieving family.