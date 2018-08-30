Atlanta Hawks Sign Thomas Robinson

ATLANTA, GA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward Thomas Robinson, it was announced today.

Robinson has played in 313 career games (12 starts) with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 4.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes (.470 FG%).

He spent last season with Khimki (Russia), where he averaged 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 15.8 minutes in 28 games (.487 FG%).

Originally selected fifth overall by Sacramento in the 2012 NBA Draft, Robinson was a consensus First Team All-American and Big 12 Conference Player of the Year following his junior season at Kansas, where he played three seasons. He is a native of Washington, DC.