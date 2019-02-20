Atlanta Hawks Sign Jordan Sibert to 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard Jordan Sibert (SIGH-burt) to a 10-day contract, it was announced today.

Sibert has appeared in 34 games (21 starts) with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, the Hawks’ NBA G League affiliate. He’s averaged 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.5 minutes (.425 FG%, .375 3FG%, .824 FT%). His 112 three-pointers made this season ranks third in the G League.

He also spent time with PAOK BC (Greece), Mitteldeutscher BC (Germany) and Fraport Skyliners (Germany). Sibert played for the Orlando Magic in the 2015 and 2016 NBA Summer League, and participated in five preseason games with Orlando in 2015.

Sibert, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, began his college career at Ohio State (2010-12) before transferring to Dayton (2013-15). As a senior in 2014-15, he averaged 16.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.8 minutes (.456 FG%, .349 3FG%, .788 FT%).

He will wear No. 8.